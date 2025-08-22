Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Rain Likely in Many Districts, What About Chennai?

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow signal for at least ten districts in Tamil Nadu, indicating severe rainfall. We anticipate heavy rains on Friday in the districts of Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, as well as Puducherry.

Similarly, heavy rains are expected in eight districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, as well as the Karaikal area, on Friday. On the other hand, areas of the KTCC (Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu) saw severe storms on Thursday night.

Chennai experienced significant rains on Thursday, with Okkiyam Thoraipakkam receiving the most at 12 cm. Injambakkam (Zone 15) and Raja Annamalaipuram (Zone 13) received 11 cm each. Other notable rainfall statistics include 10 cm in Adyar (Zone 13), while Pallikaranai (Zone 14), Kannagi Nagar (Zone 15), and Medavakkam (Zone 14) all received 9 cm. Saidapet (Zone 10) and Neelankarai (Zone 15) received 7 cm of rain.

Regarding the rainfall, weather blogger R. Pradeep John remarked, "Thunderstorms are slowly returning to Tamil Nadu after dry spells. The southern half of KTCC, from Thirukalakundram to the Mahabs and Kalpakkam ECR belts, saw intense storms. Earlier, areas of Trichy, Salem, Madurai, Thanjavur, Erode, and Cuddalore had isolated thunderstorms."

On Friday, certain regions of Chennai may have one or two spells of light to moderate rain, as well as thunderstorms and lightning. According to the weather bureau, Madurai had the highest maximum temperature of 39.5°C, while Karur had the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5°C on the state's plains.