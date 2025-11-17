Tamil Nadu Rains: No School Holiday Today in Chennai and Other Districts

Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu continued to experience calm weather on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained an Orange alert for several coastal districts. Contrary to earlier claims circulating in the media, residents reported no heavy rainfall, and all schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and nearby regions remained open.

The Orange alert was issued for seven districts — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal — following predictions of extremely heavy rainfall due to a strengthening low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The system, positioned near the Sri Lankan coast, is expected to move west-northwest over the next 24 hours, potentially bringing significant rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu. However, northern districts, including Chennai, have so far received minimal rain despite the forecast.

In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, the highest rainfall was recorded in Thirparappu in Kanyakumari district at 6 cm, followed by 4 cm in Sembanarkoil (Mayiladuthurai) and 3 cm in Parangipettai (Cuddalore). Meanwhile, Chennai and its surrounding northern districts remained largely dry, with no reports of waterlogging.

Rumours suggesting school closures due to the Orange alert were found to be inaccurate. Local authorities have continued to follow precautionary measures, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Fishing communities along the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanyakumari coast have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to squally winds reaching up to 65 kmph.

Southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Puducherry, are likely to receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, while northern districts are expected to witness largely stable conditions. The IMD is monitoring the system closely and will issue further updates as the situation evolves.

Residents are urged to stay updated through official weather bulletins and local advisories as conditions may change.