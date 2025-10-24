Tamil Nadu Rains: Chennai, Northern Districts to Receive Heavy Rainfall from Sunday, October 26

A fresh spell of heavy rains is expected to lash Chennai and several northern districts of Tamil Nadu from October 26, as a new low-pressure system brews over the Bay of Bengal, according to forecasts from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Meteorologists have indicated that a cyclonic circulation forming over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday will likely evolve into a low-pressure area by Saturday. The system is expected to strengthen further, triggering widespread showers across northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Ranipet, Vellore, and Villupuram, between Sunday and October 28.

Meanwhile, the previous weather system that brought intermittent rain to the state has weakened after moving inland towards south interior Karnataka. It is now expected to merge with an existing system over the Arabian Sea, bringing rainfall to parts of the Western Ghats and nearby regions.

On Thursday, several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rainfall, with Arakonam (Ranipet district) recording the heaviest showers. Other regions such as Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri, and Kanniyakumari also experienced scattered rain through the day.

The ongoing Northeast monsoon has been highly active this month, leading to surplus rainfall across the state. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 21.2 cm of rainfall, which is 85% above normal levels, with most districts receiving normal to excess rain.

Weather officials have urged residents in coastal and northern districts to stay alert for possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions over the weekend, as the intensity of rainfall may increase once the low-pressure system strengthens.