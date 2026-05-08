Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: TVK Struggles to Reach Majority Mark

The political situation in Tamil Nadu has taken a dramatic turn following the Assembly election results, with uncertainty continuing over government formation. Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK are reportedly exploring major political options amid the ongoing deadlock.

Although TVK emerged as one of the strongest political forces in the state elections, the party has fallen short of the numbers required to independently form the government. While the Congress party has extended support to Vijay, the alliance still lacks the minimum majority needed in the 234-member Assembly.

According to political sources, frustration is growing within the TVK camp over the delay in post-election developments. Reports suggest that the party leadership is unhappy with the alleged attempts by major Dravidian parties to prevent TVK from taking power despite securing strong public support.

Party insiders claim that TVK may even consider a drastic move if either the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M. K. Stalin or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami attempts to form the government. Reports indicate that TVK leaders are discussing the possibility of mass resignations by all 107 MLAs to protest against the political developments.

TVK won 108 Assembly seats in the elections, including two constituencies won by Vijay himself. However, since Vijay is expected to retain only one seat, the effective MLA strength of the party stands at 107. Along with Congress’ five MLAs, the alliance currently has a strength of 112, which is still below the majority mark of 118.

To strengthen its position, TVK has reportedly reached out to alliance partners of the DMK, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). However, none of these parties have officially confirmed support so far.

Responding to the developments, IUML president K. M. Kader Mohideen stated that TVK had contacted the party regarding support talks. However, he clarified that IUML has not taken any final decision and would continue to follow the stand of the DMK-led alliance.

Political observers believe the coming days will be crucial for Tamil Nadu politics, as discussions between parties continue and speculation over possible alliances and strategies intensifies.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest in United States after Graduation