Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2025: Four-Day Weekend Possible for Students and Employees?

The air is turning cooler, mithai shops are filling the streets with the sweet scent of ghee and sugar, and the faint crackle of firecrackers is already in the air — yes, Diwali 2025 is almost here!

This year, the Festival of Lights has lined up perfectly on the calendar. In Tamil Nadu, the main celebrations will take place on Monday, October 20, while many other states will mark Diwali on Tuesday, October 21. For students and families, this timing couldn’t be better — it’s practically a long weekend waiting to happen.

Think about it: Diwali on a Monday means Saturday and Sunday are already holidays. That’s three days off in a row — and if your office follows the third-Saturday holiday pattern, the weekend could start even earlier! It’s a dream schedule for students and working professionals alike, sparking celebrations even before the diyas are lit.

However, there’s a twist. While students are busy planning their festive breaks, parents and travellers are facing a new challenge — the Diwali travel rush. Families celebrating on Monday will have to head back to cities the very next day, meaning thousands might hit the roads and trains on Diwali night itself. The idea of leaving home just as fireworks begin isn’t exactly festive bliss.

That’s why many are hoping for a holiday on Tuesday, October 22, too. An extra day off would not only ease travel chaos but also give families more time to celebrate together. In fact, such extended breaks have been declared in previous years — giving everyone reason to stay optimistic this time as well.

If the government does grant the additional day, it would mean a four-day Diwali weekend — a perfect blend of celebration and relaxation. Until then, students and families across India are waiting eagerly, hoping this Diwali brings not just lights and sweets, but also a little extra time to enjoy them.