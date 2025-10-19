Tamil Nadu Declares October 21 School Holiday: Parents and Students Rejoice

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, for all state government offices, public sector units, schools, and colleges across the state. The decision comes in the wake of Deepavali, which falls on Monday, October 20, making this move a strategic step to facilitate travel and celebration for students, teachers, and employees.

With the holiday in place, many in Tamil Nadu will effectively enjoy a long weekend, allowing families to celebrate Deepavali, return home, and resume work without the usual rush and travel stress. Educational institutions and administrative offices will remain closed on Tuesday, supporting a relaxed and festive atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.

Sources indicate that the government has arranged for a working day on Saturday, October 25, to compensate for the extra holiday. This arrangement ensures that the work calendar remains balanced while giving residents the benefit of two consecutive days of rest.

The holiday declaration was welcomed by nearly all sections of society, especially those who travel from cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli to their hometowns for the celebrations. Schools had already planned for closures from October 18, and the announcement extends the festive pause through October 21.

In practical terms, Monday’s Deepavali celebrations will flow into an extended period of rest, with a reduced rush for office commutes on Tuesday. Businesses, meanwhile, have been advised to plan for the upcoming work week accordingly.

The decision reflects the state government’s acknowledgment of Deepavali’s cultural significance and its impact on commuting patterns and local life. Residents in Tamil Nadu can now look forward to enjoying the festival with peace of mind and a smoother return to routine after the holidays.