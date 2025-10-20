Tamil Nadu Declares October 21 as Public Holiday for Diwali 2025

In a special press announcement, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced October 21 as a public holiday for all government and private offices, schools, and colleges across the state. This move is to enable residents to celebrate Diwali with family and friends.

Convenience for Students and Employees

The October 21 holiday will allow students, teachers, and civil servants to travel and enjoy time with their families during the festive holidays. The decision is likely to provide relief to numerous people who would otherwise have worked and celebrated at the same time.

Compensatory Working Day

To allow the loss of working hours to be avoided, the government has made October 25, a Saturday, a working day. This will allow institutions and offices to compensate for the holiday that will be observed on October 21.

Festive Spirit

The decision has been hailed by the Tamil Nadu people, who eagerly await celebrating Diwali with their friends and families. The move by the government is likely to contribute to the festive fervor and enable citizens to celebrate the festival with traditional zeal.

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