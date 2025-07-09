Tamil Nadu Declares 2-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli Districts

The Tamil Nadu districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli will have local holidays on July 7 (Monday) and July 8 (Tuesday), respectively, to celebrate two of the biggest temple festivals held every year with immense faith and public involvement.

On Monday, a holiday has been declared in Thoothukudi to enable celebration of the Kudamuzhakkai festival at the famous Thiruchendur Murugan Temple. All schools and colleges in the district will be closed. The district administration, however, made it clear that government exams will be conducted as per schedule, and those on duty — students, teachers, and staff — will have to report for duties as usual.

In lieu of the lost academic day to the holiday, Saturday, July 19, will be considered a normal working day for schools in the entire district. More guidance will be provided shortly.

In Tirunelveli, Tuesday, July 8, has been announced as a holiday considering the Chariot Festival at the Nellaiyappar Gandhimati Amman Temple, which is one of the most important religious festivals of the place. The order applies to all schools, colleges, and state government offices except those related to public examinations, which will proceed uninterrupted.

Authorities also mentioned that these are not bank holidays, as they have not been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, the banks will operate as usual, and government treasuries will be open with skeletal staff to provide continuity of essential financial services.

Both the district collectors reiterated that local customs must be preserved while ensuring free flow of crucial operations. Just as in Thoothukudi, Saturday, July 19, would be a compensatory working day in Tirunelveli too.