Tamil Nadu 2026 Holidays: From Pongal to Deepavali, Check Official List!

The Tamil Nadu government has officially announced the list of public holidays for 2026, providing a total of 24 holidays for government offices, public sector undertakings, and banks. The list includes national holidays, major regional festivals, and culturally significant days, helping citizens plan ahead for the year.

The holidays are as follows:

New Year’s Day – January 1 (Thursday)

Pongal – January 15 (Thursday)

Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16 (Friday)

Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17 (Saturday)

Republic Day – January 26 (Monday)

Thai Poosam – February 1 (Sunday)

Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19 (Thursday)

Ramzan – March 21 (Saturday)

Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31 (Tuesday)

Good Friday – April 3 (Friday)

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday / Tamil New Year’s Day – April 14 (Tuesday)

May Day – May 1 (Friday)

Bakrid – May 28 (Thursday)

Muharram – June 26 (Friday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Saturday)

Milad-un-Nabi – August 26 (Wednesday)

Krishna Jayanthi – September 4 (Friday)

Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14 (Monday)

Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2 (Friday)

Ayudha Poojai – October 19 (Monday)

Vijayadasami – October 20 (Tuesday)

Deepavali – November 8 (Sunday)

Christmas – December 25 (Friday)

The state government also declared that April 1, 2026, will be a holiday for banks for annual account closing.

While some holidays, including Independence Day and Thai Poosam, fall on weekends, others line up conveniently for long weekends. The list gives employees and students in Tamil Nadu a clear overview to plan their vacations, events, and festive celebrations in advance.

With this announcement, Tamil Nadu joins other states that have already released their 2026 public holiday schedules, ensuring better planning for both public institutions and private sectors alike.