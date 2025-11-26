Stock Market Holiday on Black Friday, Nov 28? Here’s What Traders Must Know

As global markets gear up for the Black Friday rush, many Indian investors are wondering whether the NSE and BSE follow the same holiday trend. The short answer is no — Black Friday is not a stock market holiday in India.

While Black Friday is a major shopping and trading event in the United States, it has no official status in the Indian holiday calendar. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) prepare their annual holiday lists based only on national holidays, major festivals, and specific observance days. Since Black Friday doesn’t fall under any of these categories, trading continues as usual.

In 2025, the official market holiday list includes days like Republic Day, Holi, Good Friday, and Diwali, but Black Friday does not appear anywhere on the schedule. That means equity, derivatives, and currency markets are expected to operate on their regular trading hours, unless the date happens to align with a weekend or a pre-declared special holiday.

For investors tracking global cues, Black Friday in the U.S. can still influence sentiment, especially in sectors linked to global consumption, e-commerce, and technology. However, this impact is usually indirect and reflected through broader market movements rather than trading restrictions.

So, if you're planning trades around Black Friday, rest assured — Indian markets remain open, and all regular sessions will proceed without interruption.