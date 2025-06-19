SpiceJet Loses Case, Pays ₹2 Lakh for Losing Passenger’s Luggage in 2013

A Delhi-based man has won a decade-long legal battle against SpiceJet Airlines, which lost his bag in 2013. The Delhi State Consumer Commission has directed the airline to compensate him with ₹2 lakh.

The matter dates back to May 2, 2013, when the man returned to Delhi from a trip to Nepal with his wife and son. They were carrying two bags, each weighing 23 kg. Upon landing in Delhi, the passenger discovered that one of his bags — containing gold jewellery and expensive clothing — was missing.

He contacted SpiceJet’s customer care and filed a complaint. Over the following days, he was repeatedly told that the investigation was ongoing. However, on May 11, after sending an email to the airline’s nodal officer, he was informed that the bag had been officially declared lost. He was told he was entitled to compensation of ₹200 per kg, with a maximum cap of ₹3,000.

Dissatisfied with the offer, the man issued a legal notice to the airline, but received no satisfactory response. He alleged that he was made to run from pillar to post. Subsequently, he filed complaints with both the Delhi District Consumer Commission and the Delhi State Consumer Commission.

Lawyers representing SpiceJet argued that passengers are informed not to place valuables or medication in checked baggage, and that these terms are clearly stated on the e-ticket. The airline maintained that the passenger failed to comply with this rule and thus could not claim damages.

However, both consumer commissions rejected SpiceJet’s argument and ruled in favour of the passenger.

The Delhi State Consumer Commission noted that the airline failed to present any evidence of clearly communicating this baggage policy to passengers — particularly regarding the prohibition of valuables in checked luggage. It concluded that the absence of such evidence undermined the airline's claim of a binding contractual clause limiting its liability.

As a result, the Commission ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹1.5 lakh for mental harassment and ₹50,000 toward litigation expenses.