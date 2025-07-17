Snake Catcher Deepak Mahawar: How Did He Die? Unfortunate Story from Madhya Pradesh

It was one of the hundreds of phone calls he had gotten over the years, and it was about a snake getting into a house, business, or neighborhood. On Monday afternoon, Deepak Mahawar, who lives in Katra Mohalla in Raghogarh, Madhya Pradesh, received word that a snake had broken into a home in Barbatpura, a Raghogarh neighborhood.

Everything to know about Madhya Pradesh Snake Catcher Deepak Mahawar

He realized that his son's school day was coming to an end as he hurried to the site and caught the snake. After securing the rescued snake around his neck, the 42-year-old rode off to retrieve him. The snake bit his hand on the way home, still on his shoulders. Mr. Mahawar passed away at a nearby hospital the next morning. Moments before the deadly bite, Mr. Mahawar is seen sitting on a bike with the snake around his neck in a video that his friend posted and that the media was able to obtain.

After the bite, Mr. Mahawar managed to contact a friend for help. He was first brought to the local hospital in Raghogarh before being sent to the district hospital in Guna for more advanced care. By the evening, his health appeared to be improving, prompting him to return home. Later that night, his condition suddenly deteriorated. Around four in the morning on Tuesday, his family hurried him back to the hospital, where he passed away while receiving treatment. A postmortem was conducted, and his body was given to the family.

While employed at JP University as a snake catcher, Mr. Mahawar was well-known in the area for his willingness to respond to distress calls. He never received compensation for the more than ten years he spent capturing and releasing hundreds of snakes into the wild.

