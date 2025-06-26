Shubhanshu Shukla at ISS: How Much Will He Get Paid, and What's the Cost to India?

It's a proud moment for every Indian as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to enter the International Space Station (ISS). When he entered space as one of the group captains in Axiom 4 Mission (Ax-4), he became just the second Indian to travel to space after the legendary cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma.

As Shubhanshu Shukla soared higher and higher, his parents, wife, and son from New Delhi watched, and it was a heartfelt moment for the Shukla family. Shubhanshu will be in space for a total of 14 days, and he will surely return a hero. Previously, Rakesh Sharma teamed up with a bunch of Russian cosmonauts to travel to space, whereas Shubhanshu's mission is taken care of by NASA.

Shubhanshu Shukla at ISS: Salary Details

Shubhanshu first started believing that he could go to space back in 2020, and since then it took five years for the astronaut to fulfill his dream. Now, multiple reports reveal that India had reportedly spent more than Rs.550 crores on the Axiom mission, and this includes training, logistics, travel, and research being conducted by Shukla in space.

Shubhanshu Shukla's time spent in space is being considered a phenomenal milestone toward India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, which is set for 2027. Even though the exact details of Shubhanshu Shukla's paycheck are unknown, his journey is a high-value investment in India's space future, and it gives India direct access to spaceflight training, research, and international collaboration.