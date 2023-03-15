Shiv Sena Symbol Issue: EC Files Reply in Supreme Court on Plea Against Poll Body’s Decision

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on plea challenging the poll body’s decision to allot the party name and election symbol bow and arrow to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In its reply, the EC has justified its decision to allot the election symbol to Shinde camp and said it was a ‘well-reasoned order’ and covers all the issues raised by the Uddhav camp.

“The Election Commission stated it has passed the order in a quasi-judicial capacity,” the EC said in its affidavit.

On February 17, the Election Commission ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. The poll body had observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic and noted that ‘such party structures fail to inspire confidence’.

Reacting to the development, Uddhav Thackeray said he didn’t accept the EC decision. He also said the party has appealed in the Supreme Court. Following a plea from the Uddhav camp, the apex court had issued notice to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Election Commission. Uddhav had told the court that the poll body had allegedly failed to act as a neutral arbiter in the war between the two factions of Shiv Sena party.

