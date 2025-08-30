September 3 Paid Holiday in Assam for Karam Puja 2025

In a major decision, the government of Assam has declared a paid holiday on September 3 to mark Karam Puja, an age-old tradition observed by tribal people in the state. The move, sanctioned by the Governor of Assam, is for all tea gardens and factories in the state, enabling the spread to be observed without affecting their employment privileges.

Observing Tribal Heritage

Karam Puja is an important festival of the tribal workers, especially those in tea gardens, since it is a day of prayers for prosperity, good harvest, and community well-being. By announcing a paid holiday, the government has made it possible the celebrate of their traditional festival by these workers with proper fervor without any fear of losing their employment.

Official Notification

The Labour Welfare Department has released an official notice, according to which the decision has been made for tea garden workers to celebrate Karam Puja in a respectable manner and without disturbing their work-life balance. The notice reflects the interest of the government to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of tribal communities in the state.

Impact on Tea Estates and Factories

The paid holiday will allow tea estate workers to join in the celebration, fostering social cohesion and encouraging cultural heritage. The move is likely to improve the mood and working culture of workers, ultimately benefiting the tea industry in the state.

By announcing a paid holiday for Karam Puja, the Assam government has evinced its interest in the welfare and cultural conservation of tribal communities in the state.

Also read: Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Muhurat: Morning, Afternoon, Evening & Night Timings