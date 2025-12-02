School Holidays on December 2: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Ditwah!

On December 2, 2025, several states across India announced school closures due to severe weather conditions and local events. The situation is being closely monitored as Cyclone Ditwah continues to impact parts of the country, especially the southern region.

Weather Impact in Southern India

Adverse weather conditions have affected many areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Ditwah, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving north-northwest and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along coastal districts.

Holiday in Chennai and Nearby Districts

In Chennai, continuous heavy rain since Monday night led to widespread waterlogging on December 2, 2025. Normal life was disrupted as several arterial roads and residential localities were flooded. As a precautionary step, district authorities ordered the closure of all government and private schools, along with colleges, across Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts for the day.

Puducherry School Status on December 2, 2025

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding school holidays in Puducherry for December 2, 2025. Parents and students are advised to wait for announcements from local authorities and school managements.

Kurukshetra Holiday for Local Event

In northern India, schools in the Kurukshetra district remained closed on December 2, 2025. The holiday was declared in view of the International Gita Mahotsav 2025. Officials clarified that the closure applies only to Kurukshetra district and is not applicable across the entire state of Haryana.

Education Update from Delhi

Separately, the Delhi government announced a major educational initiative on Monday. Under a new scheme, more than 2,200 government school students will receive free coaching for national-level competitive examinations, including JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA, and CUET.

Advisory for December 2, 2025

With weather warnings still in place for parts of South India, parents and students are advised to remain cautious and regularly check official updates from district administrations regarding school operations on December 2, 2025.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh School Holidays December 2025: Full Schedule