School Holiday on Nov 24: UP, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana Declare Holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day

Schools across several Indian states will remain closed on November 24 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. Since the holiday falls on a Monday, students and teachers will receive an extended weekend, with Sunday already being a regular holiday.

According to official notifications, schools and colleges — both government and private — will remain shut in the following states:

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Authorities have advised students and parents to check for updates from their respective schools, as some institutions may issue specific guidelines.

In addition to educational institutions, government offices, courts, municipal bodies, and several public-sector establishments will also remain closed on November 24. Banks in these states will observe the holiday as well, although ATM and digital banking services will continue to function without interruption.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day: Significance

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, revered as Hind Ki Chadar (Shield of India), sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect the religious rights and freedoms of people outside his own faith. He was executed at Chandni Chowk under the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His martyrdom is commemorated every year with prayers, processions, and public gatherings across the country.

The nationwide remembrance highlights his legacy of courage, sacrifice, and defense of human rights.