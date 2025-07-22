Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on July 23?

As Sawan Shivratri falls on July 23, 2025, most of the institutions in northern India are preparing for the celebrations. Schools and government offices in a number of states are likely to get a holiday because of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, a major religious procession. Banking services will not be impacted, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not announced Shravan Shivratri as a bank holiday.

In-Person Banking Services

Customers can still use physical banking services at their local branches. While there could be traffic blockages and increased security checks in some areas due to the processions, banks will function normally.

Digital Banking Services

Additionally, digital banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and net banking will continue to be operational 24/7. Customers can use these platforms to conduct transactions, pay bills, and transfer money without any disruption.

RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025

The RBI has released a list of bank holidays for July 2025, covering regional holidays and regular weekends. This is the list of Bank holidays other than Shravana Shivaratri. Some of the important holidays are:

Tripura: Kharchi Puja on 3rd July and Ker Puja on 19th July

Jammu and Srinagar: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday on 5th July

Meghalaya: Beh Deinkhlam on 14th July and U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary on 17th July

Uttarakhand: Harela on 16th July

Sikkim: Drukpa Tshe-zi on July 28

National Weekend Closures

Apart from local holidays, banks in the country will have regular weekend off days, including:

Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, and 27

Second Saturday: July 12

Fourth Saturday: July 26

The public as well as private sector banks will be adhering to this standard calendar. Customers are requested to schedule their banking operations in advance to avoid any hassle

