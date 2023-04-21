The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that immediately after the Election of Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the national party status of Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rang up Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to retain Trinamool's national party status until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphatically denied the claims by Suvendu Adhikari, however, Banerjee did not name Adhikari even once.

Sakshi Cartoon was about Mamata Banerjee’s press meeting where she stated, "I heard that on Tuesday one upstart individual claimed at a public meeting that I had called up their supreme leader Amit Shah four times after the EC withdrew Trinamool Congress's national party status. If they can prove this I will resign as the Chief Minister.

In the background, one can see two members discussing the call and stating that it was not dialed by accident either.