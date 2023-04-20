Sakshi Cartoon: TMC MLA Mukul Roy’s Son’s Shocking Comment About His Father

Today’s Sakshi cartoon is about Mukul Roy, Trinamool MLA from Krishnanagar North, who was reported missing and untraceable by his son Subhragshu after Roy left for Delhi on Monday evening. Roy expressed his desire to return to the BJP and suggested his son Subhragshu to join the saffron camp too.

Reacting to his father’s decision to switch loyalty from TMC to BJP, Subhragshu told reporters in Kolkata that his father Mukul Roy needs medical attention as ‘he suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease.”

"He is extremely unwell and suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease," said Subhragshu.

Sakshi cartoon shows Mukul Roy sporting a French beard and scratching his head after receiving the news of his son Subhragshu’s press conference.

Sakshi cartoon text translation: