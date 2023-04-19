Sakshi Cartoon: Karnataka BJP Faces Rebellion Ahead of May 10 Polls

Bengaluru: Rebellion is brewing in Karnataka BJP after the party leadership picked 72 new faces for the May 10 elections to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The departure of seasoned BJP leaders from the party is continuing after the Lingayat heavyweight Jagadish Shettar quit the party and returned to Congress. This situation has put the state party in a spot and the Senior BJP leaders are in Karnataka to stop the rebellion and retain the party’s strength.

Sakshi cartoon shows three men – the left one is a voter, the middle man wearing a saffron stole is carrying a placard with ‘Vote’ (for BJP) in Telugu and on the right, rebel(s) is shown carrying a placard ‘Do not’ (vote for BJP).

Sakshi cartoon text translation: Karnataka BJP faces rebellion

