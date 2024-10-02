Revealed: Mahatma Gandhi Wasn't First Choice for Indian Currency.

Mahatma Gandhi's iconic image on Indian currency notes is synonymous with India's identity, but surprisingly, he wasn't the first choice. Initially, currency notes featured images of animals, like tigers and deer, and symbols of India's development, such as the Hirakud Dam, the Aryabhatta satellite, and the Brihadeeswara Temple .

Gandhi first appeared on currency notes in 1969, as part of a special series issued to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary. These notes featured Gandhi alongside the Sevagram Ashram, with the signature of RBI governor LK Jha . However, it wasn't until 1996 that his image became a permanent fixture on Indian banknotes, replacing the Ashoka Pillar notes .

The Transition to Independent India's Banknotes

After gaining independence in 1947, the RBI continued to issue notes from the colonial era, depicting King George VI. Later, in 1949, the government introduced new 1-rupee notes featuring the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar at Sarnath .

Gandhi's Enduring Appeal

Gandhi's national significance made him the ideal choice for Indian currency. The RBI recognized the need for enhanced security features on currency notes in the 1990s and deemed a human face less susceptible to forgery than inanimate objects . Since then, Gandhi's portrait has been a staple on Indian banknotes, with the 'Mahatma Gandhi New Series' introduced in 2016, featuring additional security elements and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan logo .

Interestingly, there have been proposals to feature other personalities on banknotes, including Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, and notable figures like Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam . However, Gandhi's representation remains unwavering, reflective of his towering stature in India's collective consciousness.