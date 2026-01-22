Ratha Saptami 2026: Why Devotees Worship Lord Surya on This Sacred Day

Ratha Saptami is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, and is observed across India with deep religious and cultural importance. Celebrated on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha, Ratha Saptami marks the symbolic turning point of the Sun’s journey toward the northern hemisphere.

Celebration of the Sun God’s Birth

Ratha Saptami is widely regarded as the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. According to Hindu belief, it was on this auspicious day that the Sun God illuminated the universe with his divine energy, bringing light, warmth, and life to Earth. Since Lord Surya is worshipped as the source of all life, health, and vitality, devotees offer prayers seeking prosperity and well-being.

Symbol of Surya’s Chariot Journey

The word “Ratha” means chariot, and “Saptami” refers to the seventh day. On this day, Lord Surya is believed to begin his celestial journey in a golden chariot drawn by seven horses, representing the seven days of the week and the seven colors of sunlight. This journey symbolizes movement, progress, and the rhythm of time.

Significance of Seasonal Transition

Ratha Saptami marks the Sun’s northward movement (Uttarayana), signaling the gradual end of winter and the arrival of warmer days. In South India, it is considered the harbinger of summer and is closely associated with changes in climate and agricultural cycles. Farmers view the day as an auspicious beginning of the harvest season.

A Day of Health and Purification

Ratha Saptami is also known as Arogya Saptami, as worshipping Lord Surya on this day is believed to grant good health and freedom from diseases. Devotees traditionally take a holy bath at dawn (Arunodaya Snanam), often using sacred leaves, believing it cleanses the body and soul of past sins.

Spiritual Importance and Charity

According to Hindu scriptures, performing daan-punya (charity) on Ratha Saptami holds special merit. Donating food, clothes, and essentials on this day is believed to erase sins and bring longevity, peace, and spiritual upliftment. The day is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices and chanting Surya mantras.

Grand Temple Celebrations

Major temples dedicated to Lord Surya and Vishnu observe Ratha Saptami with special rituals and processions. Places like Tirumala Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra witness large gatherings of devotees who participate in prayers, rangoli (muggulu) designs, and special offerings.

Conclusion

Ratha Saptami is celebrated to honor the Sun God as the universal life-giver, marking his divine journey, seasonal transformation, and spiritual renewal. The festival beautifully blends devotion, nature, health, and tradition, reminding devotees of the Sun’s vital role in sustaining life and balance in the universe.