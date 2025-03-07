Ramadan, March 8, 2025: Sehri and Iftar timings for Hyderabad

As the holy month of Ramadan lasts, Muslims globally are fasting, called Roza, from sunrise to sunset. In India, a fast for a whole month started on 2nd March 2025 and will likely end on 30th March or 31st March 2025.

Ramadan is a holy month for the Muslim people, and fasting forms part of it. The fasting is divided into two principal segments: Sehri, the early morning breakfast consumed before sunrise, and Iftar, the dinner enjoyed after dusk.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2025, Hyderabad Muslims will take Sehri at 05:06 AM and break their fasting at Iftar at 06:12 PM.

The Significance of Ramadan

Legend has it that some 1400 years ago, during the month of Ramadan, the Prophet Muhammad was given the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, on the sacred night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Celebrating Ramadan

Ramadan is a month of self-discipline and punctuality. Muslims fast from all things during this sacred month so that they may feel more connected to Allah, the Almighty. They refrain from all bad habits, and it teaches them to control their senses.

Apart from inviting their friends and relatives for Iftaar, individuals exchange greetings with the words Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan 2025 Sehri and Iftar Timing for Hyderabad

Here is the timing for March 8, 2025:

Sehri: 05:06 AM

Iftar: 06:12 PM

Here is the schedule for the whole month

March 8, 2025: Sehri - 05:06 AM, Iftar - 06:12 PM

March 9, 2025: Sehri - 05:05 AM, Iftar - 06:12 PM

March 10, 2025: Sehri - 05:04 AM, Iftar - 06:13 PM

March 11, 2025: Sehri - 05:03 AM, Iftar - 06:13 PM

March 12, 2025: Sehri - 05:02 AM, Iftar - 06:14 PM

March 13, 2025: Sehri - 05:01 AM, Iftar - 06:14 PM

March 14, 2025: Sehri - 05:00 AM, Iftar - 06:15 PM

March 15, 2025: Sehri - 04:59 AM, Iftar - 06:16 PM

March 16, 2025: Sehri - 04:57 AM, Iftar - 06:16 PM

March 17, 2025: Sehri - 04:56 AM, Iftar - 06:17 PM

March 18, 2025: Sehri - 04:55 AM, Iftar - 06:17 PM

March 19, 2025: Sehri - 04:54 AM, Iftar - 06:18 PM

March 20, 2025: Sehri - 04:53 AM, Iftar - 06:18 PM

March 21, 2025: Sehri - 04:52 AM, Iftar - 06:19 PM

March 22, 2025: Sehri - 04:51 AM, Iftar - 06:19 PM

March 23, 2025: Sehri - 04:49 AM, Iftar - 06:20 PM

March 24, 2025: Sehri - 04:48 AM, Iftar - 06:20 PM

March 25, 2025: Sehri - 04:47 AM, Iftar - 06:21 PM

March 26, 2025: Sehri - 04:46 AM, Iftar - 06:21 PM

March 27, 2025: Sehri - 04:45 AM, Iftar - 06:22 PM

March 28, 2025: Sehri - 04:43 AM, Iftar - 06:22 PM

March 29, 2025: Sehri - 04:42 AM, Iftar - 06:23 PM

March 30, 2025: Sehri - 04:41 AM, Iftar - 06:23 PM

March 31, 2025: Sehri - 04:40 AM, Iftar - 06:24 PM

