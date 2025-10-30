Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha: Local Holiday Declared on November 1

In observance of the Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha, the district administration has announced a local holiday on November 1. As per the official announcement, all government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday.

Holiday Details

The decision to declare a local holiday has been made to enable the public to participate in the festivities and celebrations of Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha. The holiday will be observed in all government offices, schools, and educational institutions within the district.

Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha Celebrations

The Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha is an important event that is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor. The celebrations are expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

Impact on Daily Life

The local holiday is likely to have an impact on daily life, and residents are advised to plan accordingly. However, the holiday will provide an opportunity for people to participate in the festivities and spend time with their families and friends.

The district administration has appealed to the public to utilize the holiday to strengthen community bonds and promote cultural values.

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