Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Inspirational Quotes, Messages and Wishes!

May 7th is the birthday anniversary of the great Rabindranath Tagore, a celebrated poet, author, and Nobel prize winner. The Rabindra Jayanti in West Bengal this year, however, will be celebrated on May 9th, as according to the Bengali calendar. This day remembers Tagore's rich contribution to Indian literature, music, and culture, guiding generations through his immortal works.

A Life of Literary Excellence

Born to a prosperous Bengali family in 1861, Tagore's literary talent brought him to the top of the most revered in literature and politics. His poems, songs, short stories, plays, and novels still enchant people all over the world. Remarkably, he wrote Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem of India, and set Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's national anthems.

Inspirational Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore

"That portion of our lives whose path is towards the boundless that doth pursue not riches, but bliss and liberty."

"I have wasted a king's ransom going to faraway lands and gazing upon towering mountains and limitless seas, and yet I haven't found time to take a few steps from my home to gaze at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass."

"Death is not blowing out the light; it is merely extinguishing the lamp because the dawn has broken."

"I slept and I dreamed that life was joy. I awoke and lo. Life was service. I acted and lo. The service was joy."

"The highest education is that which not only teaches us facts but that makes our life in harmony with all existence."

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."

"Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them."

"The music of the soul can never be stopped by any noise."

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."

"Lotus flower blossoms most gloriously in the filthiest of water."

"Trees' roots are branches of heaven."

Messages on Rabindra Jayanti

"Wishing you a happy Rabindra Jayanti, Tagore's work must inspire you to live freely and happily."

"On this Rabindra Jayanti, we should celebrate the life and times of the illustrious poet and Nobel laureate."

"May Tagore's sayings and poetry lead you to self-realization and personal growth."

"Rabindra Jayanti is a celebration of poetry, music, and culture. Let's cherish the legacy of the great poet."

"Wishing you a festive Rabindra Jayanti, may the poems of Tagore give you happiness and peace."

"Tagore's poems reflect his deep understanding of the nature of humans; let's imbibe his literature."

"On Rabindra Jayanti today, let's reminisce about the contribution of the great poet towards Indian literature and culture."

"May Tagore's poetry and music inspire you to lead a life of balance and harmony."

"Rabindra Jayanti is a celebration of imagination and creativity. Let's celebrate the great poet's legacy."

"Wishing you a holy Rabindra Jayanti, may Tagore's works be your guide on the path of spirituality."

"Tagore's quotes are an inspiration to many; let's spread the joy of his work."

"Wishing on this Rabindra Jayanti to commemorate the life and writings of the great poet and Nobel laureate Tagore."

Rabindra Jayanti Wishes

"Happy Rabindra Jayanti, wishing this day brings smiles, peace, and inspiration in your life."

"Wishing a great Rabindra Jayanti, may you be guided through Tagore's writings."

"This Rabindra Jayanti brings you near your dreams and wishful things."

"Wishing a holy Rabindra Jayanti, Tagore's poem and song can inspire you."

"Happy Rabindra Jayanti, wish this day be a celebration of imagination and creativity."

"May Tagore's writings give you peace, happiness, and harmony on this Rabindra Jayanti."

"Wishing you a happy Rabindra Jayanti, wish this day be an inspiration of Tagore's work."

"May this Rabindra Jayanti teach you the life of freedom, joy, and service."

"Happy Rabindra Jayanti, may Tagore's poems and quotes inspire you."

"Wishing you a great Rabindra Jayanti, may this day lead you closer to your aspirations."

May Tagore's poetry and music guide you to live a life of balance and harmony on this Rabindra Jayanti.

"Wishing you a holy Rabindra Jayanti, may this day fill you with peace, happiness, and inspiration from Tagore's creations."

On Rabindranath Tagore's Jayanti, we celebrate his heritage and the tremendous influence he has left on literature, music, and culture. His writings inspire and teach us to this day, reminding us of the values of freedom, joy, and harmony in life.

Important Facts About Rabindranath Tagore

Tagore was the first Asian winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

His Nobel Prize medal was robbed in 2004, but was subsequently replaced with a copy.

He was knighted by King George V in 1915.

Tagore was color blind red-green, as seen in his works.

He invested his Nobel Prize funds in constructing the Visva Bharati school to foster freedom and imagination in education.

Conclusion

Rabindranath Tagore's memory is a testament to the strength of literature, music, and culture to inspire and teach us. Let us remember his contributions to Indian literature and culture and try to live a life of liberty, happiness, and peace on his Jayanti.

