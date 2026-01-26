Punjab School Holiday on January 27 After Republic Day Announcement

The Punjab government has announced a holiday for all schools across the state on January 27, giving students and teachers an additional day of rest following Republic Day celebrations.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a state-level Republic Day event held in Hoshiarpur on Monday. The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and addressed a large gathering, highlighting the importance of the Constitution, unity, and public welfare.

During his speech, he informed students, parents, and educators about the one-day school holiday, which was welcomed warmly by those present. The declaration brought cheer among school children and families, who now enjoy a short extension to the festive break.

Officials later confirmed that the holiday applies to all government and private schools across Punjab. Educational institutions are expected to resume regular academic activities from January 28, 2026.

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