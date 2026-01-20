Punjab Declares Public Holiday Today, January 20 for Mark Bawa Lal Ji Birth Anniversary

The Punjab government has announced a public holiday for Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, January 20, to mark the birth anniversary of revered spiritual figure Shri Bawa Lal Ji.

As per the official notification issued by the Personnel Department (Personnel–III Branch), all government-run establishments in the district will remain closed for the day. This includes government offices, boards, corporations, and state-managed educational institutions operating within the Gurdaspur district limits.

The declared holiday will allow residents and devotees to observe the occasion and participate in commemorative events connected to Shri Bawa Lal Ji’s birth anniversary. Authorities have clarified that the holiday applies only to institutions under the jurisdiction of Gurdaspur district, while offices in other parts of Punjab will function as usual.

With this announcement, January 20 will be counted as an official public holiday in the district’s calendar of holidays for the year.

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