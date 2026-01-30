PT Usha’s Husband V Srinivasan Passes Away at 67; PM Modi Speaks to IOA President

V Srinivasan, the husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, family sources confirmed. He was 67.

According to sources, Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early Friday morning. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead despite efforts to revive him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to P T Usha and expressed his deep condolences over the loss of her husband, officials said.

A former central government employee, Srinivasan was known to be a constant source of strength and support for Usha throughout her distinguished sporting journey and later political career. He was widely regarded as the driving force behind many of her professional milestones.

The couple is survived by their son, Ujjwal.

Several leaders expressed grief over Srinivasan’s demise. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to attain mukti. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also expressed profound sorrow over the loss.

Hon’ble Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, expresses profound grief over the demise of Shri V. Sreenivasan, husband of Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association, Dr P. T. Usha. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul attain mukti. pic.twitter.com/d17Pzyz8yT — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) January 30, 2026