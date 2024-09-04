Passport Seva Trending on Google Search Today: Know the Reason

Trending Today: Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that the online platform for passport applications will be shut down for four days for carrying out maintenance works. During the downtime, the Passport Seva portal will not accept any fresh appointments, however, users can reschedule their existing booking, the MEA said in a statement.

“Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants,” the External Affairs Ministry’s press release said.

The officials completed the maintenance works within two days and the Passport Seva portal www.passportindia.gov.in was up and running ahead of the scheduled time. On September 1, the Passport Seva Support team announced that the “technical maintenance work was completed well before schedule and the Passport Seva portal and GPSP are now available for all citizens and concerned authorities.”

However, several users on various social media platforms are complaining that the Passport Seva portal is still down and they were not able to book new appointments or check information on the site. While others said the portal was loading slow and they were facing ‘unauthorized logging out’.

Check out the user's comments:

Site is still not accessible I have been trying to register on the portal form last two day but no able to do so … portal is not not responding properly pic.twitter.com/A0sgNV7QsK — ankur pratap (@AnkurBharatiya) September 4, 2024

@SecretaryCPVOIA @MEAIndia @CPVIndia

The website still appears to be down.

Could you please provide an update on when it will be accessible? Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/d9gfDFcgId — Hemant Kumar (@hkrobotics) September 3, 2024

If you can't handle why do you run online website. My mother's application can't be detected in the system. Waiting at PSK and unable to login. I have valid SMS. — Lalit Kothawade (@kothawadels) September 4, 2024

what's the use of completing before schedule where is not working properly and site is very very very slow. please try to fix this slowness. Payment &schedule is not working at all even after page loading for 50 mins@narendramodi @subrahma plz look in to it as serious — Ruthvik Chowdary 🏅 (@ChowdaryRuthvik) September 2, 2024