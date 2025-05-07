Operation Sindoor: ‘Do Not Expect Mercy Anymore,’ JeM Chief Masood Azhar Warns PM Modi

Following Operation Sindoor, a statement purportedly issued by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has been circulating.

In the statement, Azhar confirmed that 10 members of his family—including five children—were killed in the airstrikes on Bahawalpur. Four of his aides were also killed in the retaliatory strikes by India.

He wrote:

"Ten members of my family were blessed with this happiness tonight… five are innocent children, my elder sister, her honourable husband, my scholar Fazil Bhanje (nephew) and his wife, and my beloved scholar Fazilah (bhanji)... my dear brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two more dear companions have become the guests of Allah."

He further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: "This cruelty has broken all limits—do not expect mercy anymore."

Stating that he has “neither regret nor despair,” he added:

"Rather, it comes to my heart again and again that I too would have joined this fourteen-member happy caravan."

The terrorist further said: "Time for their departure had come, but the Lord did not kill them."

He vowed that the sacrifices of his family members and aides would not go to waste and promised a befitting response.

Azhar also invited people to attend the funeral prayers scheduled for today.

The tri-services of the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley. Markaz Subhan Allah, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters and training facility in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was destroyed in the precision strikes.

Notably, India had arrested Azhar in 1994, but he was released in 1999 in exchange for hostages following the Kandahar hijacking. Azhar has been linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the 2001 assault on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.