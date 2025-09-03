Onam 2025: Major Celebrations Across Kerala on September 3

The Onam spirit will illuminate Kerala on Wednesday with colorful events, cultural programs, and music concerts at the state and district levels. From Kottayam's Thirunakkara to Nishagandhi Auditorium within Kanakakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram and the Indira Priyadarshini Children's Park in Ernakulam, venues are getting ready to host celebrations that will highlight Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

Kottayam

In Kottayam, the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi’s DC Kizhakemuri Idam Art Gallery will host the Thomas Antony Memorial caricature and cartoon exhibition starting at 10 a.m. At the same time, a friendly cricket match will take place at the CMS College ground. Visitors can also attend an exhibition-cum-sale of handloom clothes and handicrafts at KPS Menon Hall.

The Onam Fest at Nagampadam ground will start at 11 a.m., while there will be a floral carpet (Athappookkalam) contest at the YMCA Hall at 3 p.m. The cultural programmes will be joined by senior citizens at Darshana Cultural Centre at 3 p.m. The day will end with district-level Onam inauguration at Thirunakkara ground by Minister V N Vasavan, and a music show by singer Jassie Gift at 6 p.m.

Thiruvananthapuram

The state-level inaugural of the Onam Week of the Tourism Department will be held at 6 p.m. at Nishagandhi, Kanakakunnu. The chief guest will be Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with Ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, V Sivankutty, and G R Anil, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, actor Ravi Mohan, and director Basil Joseph among those present.

At Muscat Hotel Symphony Hall, Minister M B Rajesh will be releasing a music video done by M G Sreekumar for the Waste-Free Nava Kerala Campaign at 3 p.m. Minister R Bindu will assume responsibility of the Senior Citizens' Commission at the Secretariat Durbar Hall at 11 a.m.

Other features of the day include the V K Madhavankutty Award presentation at the Press Club (4 p.m.), an Onam Memories poetry meet at Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library (2.30 p.m.), and the Punyam Charitable Society's Onam celebration (3.30 p.m.). The Chengalloor Mahadeva Temple in Poojappura will see a golden thazhikakkudam being offered at 10 a.m.

Other events are the Liberate Festival of Chinta Publishers at AKG Centre (10 a.m.), an organic fair by Thanal in Kawdiar (10 a.m.), the Onam Khadi Fair at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan courtyard (10 a.m.), a handloom fair at Palayam LMS Fair Ground (10 a.m.), and a Rang Mahal textile fair at YMCA Hall (10 a.m.).

Ernakulam

At Ernakulam, the Marine Drive ground will host a handicraft exhibition by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at 10 a.m., whereas Ernakulam Karayogam will organize an Onam sale at TDM Hall at 10.30 a.m. Ernakulathappan ground will have the Antilia Maldives Fest and Onam Trade Fair at 11 a.m.

Onam market will be organized by The Urban Cooperative Society at Thevara St Joseph's Church from 11 a.m. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex in Kaloor will come alive with the Gaddika traditional art festival, which features product exhibitions (11 a.m.), a seminar on Scheduled Tribes and Legal Protection (3 p.m.), a cultural meet (5 p.m.), and folk dances like Paniya dance, Koraga dance, Sododami, and Kanjur folk songs (6 p.m.).

Other activities are Onam celebrations at Vyttila Hotel Anugraha (5 p.m.), and Lavanayam at Durbar Hall ground, with classical dance by Kalady Sanskrit University (6 p.m.) and Sufi Mehfil performance by Anita Sheikh (7 p.m.).

In Indira Priyadarshini Children's Park, the celebrations by DTPC will feature a musical programme by Voice of Red Star and an evening of storytelling by Marayamutttam Johny at 6 p.m., after which will be the inauguration of the musical fountain by Mayor M Anil Kumar at 7 p.m. At Veli ground in Fort Kochi, traditional songs will be sung by folk singer Praseetha Chalakudy at 7 p.m.

