October 31 Bank Holiday here for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti!

In observance of National Unity Day, banks in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be closed today, October 31, 2025, marking a holiday in the city. However, banks in other cities across India will remain open and operational as usual, unaffected by the holiday.

Bank Holidays in October

October has seen a total of 21 official bank holidays, including regional and national holidays. National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is one of the holidays observed in Ahmedabad. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed these holidays in its 2025 calendar.

Available Banking Services During Holidays

Even though physical bank branches in Ahmedabad are closed due to the holiday, customers can still access essential banking services through:

Online and mobile banking for transactions, balance checks, and bill payments

NEFT and RTGS services for fund transfers

ATM withdrawals and card transactions

Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services

City-Wise Bank Status on Holidays

To confirm bank branch status, customers can check the list of cities where banks are open or closed on holidays. While Ahmedabad banks are closed today, other cities have operational bank branches.

Open: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Closed: Ahmedabad

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly and use online banking services to avoid any inconvenience during holidays.