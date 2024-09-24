Every year on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in honour of the birthdate of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, often known as Mahatma Gandhi. In India's fight for independence from British colonial authority, he is regarded as a distinguished leader. This day honours the man who promoted truth, nonviolence, and civil disobedience as effective strategies for bringing about social and political change.

History of Gandhi Jayanti:

Gandhi went back to India, and as part of the Indian National Congress party, he played a crucial role in shaping both the principles and strategies of the party. Some of the nonviolent protests and civil disobedience that, according to Gandhi, were practical tools for fighting against the oppressive rule of the British were the Salt March of 1930. This 240-mile protest against the salt taxes by Britain brought the theme of nonviolence into the picture and drew interest from both the national and global communities.

Importance of Gandhiji:

The nonviolent approach developed by Gandhi and Satyagraha Yellow called thousands of people to fight for liberation from British rule and colonialism. Modern-day Gandhi Jayanti is more than just a warm remembrance of the birthday of this polymath; it symbolises the fight or struggles for justice and freedom that is ever buoyed by Gandhian principles of non-aggression and passive resistance. Today, October 2, is an International Day of Nonviolence since the United Nations General Assembly has chosen that date to celebrate Gandhi. Gandhi Jayanti is a celebration of the great leader's life and work, and it is celebrated by emulating a great leader in the quest for a better society.

