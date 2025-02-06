NRI Hesitation in Indian Real Estate Due to Dollar-Rupee Exchange Rate

In recent months, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have shown a growing reluctance to invest in Indian real estate, largely due to the strengthening of the US dollar against the Indian rupee. The exchange rate, which surged from Rs 83 to Rs 87 in just a couple of months, has eroded the returns NRIs are seeing from their investments in India.

While Indian assets, priced in rupees, have experienced some growth, the pace of this appreciation lags behind the rapid rise of the dollar. Many NRIs are now concerned that the dollar could soon cross the Rs 100 mark, prompting them to hold off on making new investments. They plan to wait until the exchange rate stabilizes, at which point they will reassess the market and potentially re-enter.

However, experts believe the situation may have the opposite effect. As the dollar continues its upward trajectory, Indian real estate could become increasingly affordable for NRIs, which could lead to a surge in investment. This surge in demand, driven by NRIs looking to capitalize on favorable exchange rates, could cause property prices to skyrocket, leading to a classic demand-supply imbalance.

The potential for rising property prices could fuel inflation, further impacting the broader economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged the pressure the rising dollar value puts on the Indian economy, stating that the primary challenge currently facing the nation is the fluctuating dollar.

As the dollar continues its ascent, its impact on the Indian economy — from real estate to inflation — could become more pronounced, creating a complex financial landscape for both investors and the broader population.