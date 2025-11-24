November 24 Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Districts Shut Due to Heavy Rains!

Tamil Nadu will remain on alert on November 24, with several districts declaring a holiday for schools and colleges as heavy rains continue to batter the state. The decision comes amid intense downpours triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which has already caused waterlogging in multiple regions.

Earlier, southern districts such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram were forecast to receive the heaviest rainfall, with amounts likely to exceed 150–200 mm. In response, administrations across the state have now expanded holiday notifications.

Madurai has officially declared a holiday for all schools.Cuddalore, Salem, and Ramanathapuram (again confirmed due to worsening conditions) have also announced closures for educational institutions.In the Union Territory, Puducherry has declared a holiday as well, with local authorities closely monitoring the situation due to rising water levels in low-lying zones.

Coastal belts are expected to receive intense showers during late-night and early morning hours, while interior areas may witness steady rain throughout the day. Officials have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with local advisories as the weather system remains active.

With the possibility of further intensification, more districts may issue fresh alerts depending on overnight developments. For now, students across multiple regions will get a rain holiday on Monday as safety remains the state’s top priority.