November 1st Holiday for Schools and Colleges in Chhattisgarh; Here's why!

The State government has declared a surprise holiday for school-going children on Saturday, 1st November 2025, on the occasion of Foundation Day. An order to this effect has been issued by the General Administration Department, wherein all schools - government, private, aided, and non-government - will remain closed.

Students delighted by the surprise break

The announcement about the holiday has struck a chord with students, who seem to have been eagerly waiting for a break after the recent Diwali and Chhath festivals. This one extra day will give students time to spend with their families and prepare themselves better.

Government Offices and Banks

Bank branches will, however, remain open to facilitate continuous and smooth financial transactions on November 1, while government offices will remain closed. This will not cause any inconvenience to the people in essential banking transactions.

Cultural Events and Celebrations

The districts, including the capital city of Raipur, will celebrate State Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. Cultural events, tableaux, and activities related to government schemes will be part of the celebration to make this day memorable. In fact, these events will not only highlight the cultural richness of the state but also provide a platform for people to come together and celebrate.

Other Holidays in November

November is indeed a month that is filled with noteworthy dates. Some important holidays include:

November 5: Birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, which will be celebrated throughout the country with great enthusiasm.

November 25: Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day - a local holiday in many districts.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti Celebrations

Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on November 5. The Sikh community has already started preparation and will organize various religious events, bhajans, and nagar kirtans to mark this grand and auspicious occasion. Many schools will also participate in the event by organizing cultural programs.

Weekend Getaways and Family Time

There will be a total of five Sundays in November, including November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, with a second Saturday holiday on November 8, allowing students to catch up on their rest. This is a perfect time when the family can plan short trips or activities that may bring them closer to one another. The State Foundation Day celebrations will surely remain a lifetime experience for the Chhattisgarhis, and the holiday declared on November 1 will provide an opportunity to spend more time with family members in a festive atmosphere.

Also read: No Holiday on November 1: Chennai Schools to Work to Compensate for Rain Holiday