November 19 holiday for schools in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a new public holiday on November 19 in the name of Bir Raghav Moran, highly revered in the annals of Assam's history. "Moran was a symbol of valour for which inspiration all the citizens of Assam draw", said Sarma.

The Government of Assam has declared November 19, 2024, a Restricted Holiday due to "Bir Raghav Moran Divas". It does so after receiving requisition from the Assam Moran Sabha and Sadou Moran Satra Santha. State Government employees will observe the holiday by participating in commemoratory functions on this day in honour of Moran's legacy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who assumed office on May 10, 2021, has been quite proactive in helping to popularize the state's cultural heritage. Several initiatives taken by his government to preserve and promote the state's history, art, and culture have already yielded positive results. The declaration of Bir Raghav Moran's birthday as a public holiday is another step in the same direction.

