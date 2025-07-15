Nimisha Priya Death Sentence Postponed: Inside the Breakthrough and What Lies Ahead

In a huge relief to the family of Nimisha Priya, the execution of the Kerala nurse has reportedly been postponed. The development follows hectic parleys between senior Sufi clerics in both India and Yemen, who held talks to prevent her hanging. It is important to note that only the execution has been postponed — Nimisha Priya remains in jail and is not returning to India yet.

How the Breakthrough Was Achieved

For context, the case dates back to 2017, when Nimisha Priya — who had been living in Yemen and working as a nurse since 2008 — decided to establish her own clinic. As per Yemeni law, she partnered with a local, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Trouble began when Mahdi allegedly harassed Nimisha and withheld her passport.

In 2017, Nimisha injected Mahdi with sedatives in an attempt to incapacitate him temporarily and recover her passport so she could flee. However, the sedatives caused his death. A Yemeni court convicted her of murder, and she has since been lodged in the Sana’a Central Prison. Her execution was scheduled for Wednesday, July 16.

Fortunately, renowned Yemeni Sufi scholar Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz spearheaded an intervention following an appeal from influential Indian Sunni cleric Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar.

As a result, Sheikh Habib’s representatives and Mahdi’s family are expected to take part in a critical meeting in Dhamar on Tuesday (July 16).

One of Mahdi’s relatives — the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Shura Council — has reportedly travelled to Dhamar for the talks. He is believed to be a follower of Sheikh Habib and the son of another prominent Sufi leader, offering renewed hope to Nimisha’s family.

This relative is expected to persuade Mahdi’s family and meet with the Attorney General to initiate efforts to officially postpone the execution.

Focus of the Meeting

The discussions are expected to revolve around blood money, or Diya, which is permitted under Shariah law.

Previously, Nimisha Priya’s mother, Prema Kumari, had travelled to Yemen and offered $1 million (approx. ₹8.9 crore) to Mahdi’s family. However, they had refused all contact at the time.

Nimisha’s family is now hopeful that the intervention by religious clerics will lead to a positive outcome.

What the Indian Government Said

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday (July 14), the Indian government submitted that the case was highly complex, especially since India has no diplomatic ties with Yemen, which is under the control of Houthi rebels.

The Centre stated that offering blood money to Mahdi’s family remained the only viable option to save Nimisha.