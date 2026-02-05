Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Hikes Ticket Prices From Feb 9

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that fares on Namma Metro will undergo an automatic yearly revision starting February 9. The revised pricing will result in a modest increase, varying between 4 per cent and 10 per cent, translating to a rise of Re 1 to Rs 5 depending on the length of the journey.

According to BMRCL, the decision follows the recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which was established under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The committee reviewed the existing fare system and proposed a structured mechanism to prevent sharp fare hikes in the future.

In its report, the FFC noted that a fare revision carried out after a gap of 7.5 years, along with the restructuring of fare zones from 29 to just 10, had earlier led to an average fare increase of over 51 per cent. To avoid repeating such sudden jumps, the committee advised introducing a clear and predictable annual revision model.

Under this framework, fares will be adjusted each year based on operating and maintenance expenses or capped at 5 per cent annually, whichever is lower. The amount will be rounded to the nearest rupee to keep the changes minimal and transparent.

BMRCL clarified that although audited financial figures for 2024–25 showed operating costs had risen by 10.20 per cent compared to the previous year, the actual fare hike has been limited to 5 per cent, in accordance with the committee’s guidelines.

The metro authority also reassured commuters that existing concessions will remain unchanged. Smart card and NCMC users will continue to enjoy a 5 per cent discount during peak hours, a 10 per cent reduction during off-peak travel, and an additional 10 per cent discount on Sundays and three notified national holidays. The same annual increase policy will apply to tourist passes and group tickets as well.

Explaining the move, BMRCL said the yearly adjustment is aimed at maintaining the metro’s financial health and ensuring consistent service quality, while sparing passengers from large, one-time fare hikes. By aligning fares gradually with inflation and operational costs, the system is expected to offer greater predictability for commuters.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of criticism faced by BMRCL last year after a significant fare increase, prompting the need for a more balanced and commuter-friendly pricing strategy.

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