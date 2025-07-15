Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Lashes City; IndiGo Warns Passengers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for the city on Tuesday, causing heavy rains to spread over Mumbai and its suburbs. The police advised residents to stay away from low-lying and coastal areas.

Raigad received a red alert, Palghar received a yellow alert, and Thane and Pune received an orange alert as well. When severe rain is predicted, typically between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period, an orange alert is issued. The IMD predicts mild to moderate rain in a number of areas of Mumbai and the surrounding territories over the course of the next four days.

The IMD added that over the next three to four hours, there is a chance of moderate rain in several areas of Thane and Mumbai. In certain places, there may also be lightning, thunder, and severe winds. The IMD has cautioned people to exercise caution when they are outside. Parts of the city were flooded as a result of the intense rain, which inconvenienced commuters.

The Andheri Subway in Andheri West, Mumbai, has been blocked to traffic due to a two-foot water buildup, and traffic has been rerouted via Gokhale Bridge, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Effects on Flight Operations: IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air Inform Passengers

The airlines issued advisories warning passengers to be aware of possible traffic issues on their way to the airport, affecting aircraft operations due to the forecast of further rain in Mumbai today. IndiGo informed passengers via Twitter about the heavy downpour and the temporary disruption that it could cause to flight schedules. There is a chance of potential delays, and it will take more time for passengers to complete their journey than what they had planned initially, said IndiGo.

Additionally, SpiceJet and Akasa Air notified customers of any potential delays in arrivals or departures.