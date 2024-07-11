Mumbai hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah had 12 Whiskey Pegs with his pals!

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, recently admitted that he is behind the wheel. The case took another turn as the receipt at the bar showed that he and his two other friends had a total of 12 large pegs of whiskey. This concludes that each had four large pegs on the day of the accident.

According to police reports, the amount of alcohol consumed could keep each person intoxicated for up to eight hours. Shah and his friends exited the bar at 1:30 AM on Sunday, and the accident occurred around 5:00 AM, a four-hour gap. Based on this timeline, authorities concluded that Shah was under the influence of alcohol during the mishap.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45) was on the two-wheeler at the time, and Mihir Shah (24) hit the victim with his BMW around 5.00 AM. Due to Shah's age, which is under 25, the Juhu bar's license to serve hard liquor has already been revoked by the state excise agency. The excise department also uncovered several alleged violations at the bar, known as Don Giovanni Restaurant, under Jobel Hospitalities Pvt Ltd.

These included selling alcohol to people with non-drinking permits in areas that are not allowed, failing to submit licensed premises for inspection, combining the area designated for serving alcohol with the area designated for non-permitted restaurants, differing between the permitted and non-permitted liquor stock, and not having a liquor transport license for a specific amount of liquor stock.

On the receipts, the name of the bar appears as Vice-Global Tapas Bar. The recent Porsche car crash, in which two died, led to the closure of nearly 60 bars as a punishment for not following the closing regulations, selling liquor to minors and giving day drinking permits.