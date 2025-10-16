Mukti Mandap Declares October 20 as Diwali; Appeals to State for Public Holiday

Amid confusion over the date of Diwali this year, the Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha at the Shree Jagannath Temple on Wednesday clarified that the festival and ‘Paya Shradha’ will be observed on October 20.

The highest body of pandits also appealed to the state government to declare October 20 as a public holiday for Diwali, instead of the previously notified date of October 21.

According to astrological calculations, rituals for ‘Paya Shradha’ or ‘Deepadaana Shradha’ and Diwali will begin from the evening of October 20. Working President of Mukti Mandap, Biswanath Mishra, said that since ‘Paya Shradha’ is observed in the evening and coincides with ‘Amabasya’ (new moon), the rituals will commence from the evening of October 20.

He added, “The burning of Kauriya Kathi (jute sticks) by devotees to honor ancestors through ‘Bada Badua Daka’ and Diwali celebrations will take place on October 20. Since Amabasya continues on October 21, those who could not offer ‘pinda’ to their ancestors on Mahalaya can do so on the morning of October 21, which will be observed as Amabasya Dibasa.”

Mishra noted that the confusion over Diwali dates arose due to multiple ‘panjikas’ (Hindu astronomical almanacs) showing different dates—October 20 and 21. Panjikas provide festival dates, auspicious and inauspicious timings, eclipses, lunar days, and movements of celestial bodies.

The five leading Panjika publishers in the state are:

Shri Radharaman Bisudha Khadiratna Panjika

Odisha Kohinoor Press Panjika

Arunodaya Press Khadiratna Panjika

GN Tripathy Utkal Jatia Khadiratna Panjika

Bhagyadeepa Press Panjika

A government official said that public holiday decisions are made by the Revenue Department, and no decision has been made yet regarding shifting the Diwali holiday to October 20.

Note: Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18.