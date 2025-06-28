Muharram Holiday 2025: Banks, Schools, and Offices to Remain Closed

The Islamic New Year, commemorated by the celebration of Muharram, is likely to start in India on July 6 or July 7, 2025, pending the appearance of the moon. Though the government so far has set down the date as July 6, this might be changed to July 7 if the moon is not visible on time.

Impact on Daily Life and Institutions

On the Muharram day, many institutions around the country will be closed, such as schools, colleges, government offices, post offices, and numerous private offices. The public holiday is celebrated all around the country, indicating the importance of the event. Banks and financial institutions will be closed too, disrupting public banking services. To avoid any inconvenience, people are recommended to make necessary transactions prior to the holiday.

Stock Market and Commodity Exchange Closures

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading during Muharram in all segments, which include commodities, derivatives, and equity. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also have a partial holiday, closing down for the morning session but opening again in the evening session between 5:00 PM and 11:30/11:55 PM.

The Significance of Muharram

Muharram is an important Islamic month, celebrated among the four sacred months. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is especially significant for Shia Muslims, as they mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. This is a day of contemplation, forgiveness, and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide.

With Muharram around the corner, preparations are underway to help make a hassle-free observance of this important event. Citizens are encouraged to make plans and arrangements to suit the public holiday as well as institutional closures.

