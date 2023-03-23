Modi Surname Remarks: Rahul Gandhi Sentenced to 2 Yrs Imprisonment, Gets Bail

Surat: A court in Gujarat’s Surat city found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a ‘Modi surname’ remarks case. A criminal defamation case was filed against the Congress MP from Wayanad for allegedly making an objectionable remark over ‘Modi surname’.

Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma convicted Rahul Gandhi under IPC 504 related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. The local court sentenced the Congress leader to two years imprisonment in the case. The Congress MP was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced.

#WATCH | I'll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks it always affects Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/0hmA1sC4Nj — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Later, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail after he furnished a bail bond and deposited Rs10,000. According to LiveLaw, the Surat court suspended the two-year jail term sentence for 30 days on Rahul Gandhi's plea to move an appeal against his conviction.

A BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi has filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks ‘how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname’. The Congress leader had made these remarks during a 2019 Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

