Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam’s Dark Role Revealed

Disturbing new details have surfaced in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

On May 23, Raja was killed by three attackers hired by his wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha. The attackers, identified as Akash, Anand, and Vikash, repeatedly hacked Raja with a khukri (curved blade) in a forested area near Cherrapunji. Sonam and Raj allegedly paid the assailants Rs 20 lakh to carry out the murder.

Sonam went missing shortly after the incident, raising initial suspicions that she may have also been a victim. However, Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge on June 2, and Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 8, where she confessed to the crime.

Investigations have since revealed:

Blood-stained clothes belonging to Akash and Anand were recovered, and forensic tests confirmed the blood matched Raja's.

A raincoat belonging to Sonam, stained with traces of blood, is undergoing forensic analysis.

The murder weapon has been recovered. The shopkeeper who sold it in Guwahati has provided testimony.

CCTV footage, hotel records, and digital trails have corroborated the presence of the accused in the region around the time of the murder.

Police also recovered Aadhaar card photocopies and other ID documents submitted at lodges by the accused, often using their real names.

Call detail records confirmed frequent communication between Sonam and Raj, who, though not present at the murder site, is believed to have remotely coordinated the attack.

Mobile phone location data placed all key players near the crime scene on May 23. However, Sonam’s phone remains missing, and police believe it may contain further incriminating chats, photographs, and call logs.

According to police statements, Sonam stood by without intervening as the hired men attempted to push her husband off a cliff. When that failed, they brutally hacked him to death using the khukri. “She watched coldly as her husband was murdered,” a police officer in Indore said.

Initial reports had suggested Sonam was missing and possibly abducted. However, police have now confirmed that after the murder, she returned to Indore, reunited with Raj Kushwaha in a rented room, and began planning her next steps.

Sonam reportedly fled the crime scene by taxi, first to Shillong, then to Guwahati, from where she boarded a train to Patna. Police have reportedly verified CCTV footage of her alighting from the train.

Upon resurfacing, Sonam refused medical attention, dodged questions, and claimed memory loss. Hospital staff noted that she showed no signs of grief or remorse. “She didn’t cry. She just slept,” a staffer recounted.