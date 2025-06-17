Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Expert’s Guide to Spotting Red Flags in a Relationship

The gruesome Meghalaya honeymoon murder case and the shocking details emerging from the investigation have sent shockwaves across the country, igniting widespread debate over rising violence in intimate relationships. In this chilling case, a woman, Sonam, allegedly murdered her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, just days after their wedding while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The brutality of the act and its timing—during what is typically considered a joyous period—has deeply disturbed many and led to broader conversations on mental health, emotional compatibility, and the risks inherent in arranged marriages.

Speaking to Sakhi Post, a clinical psychiatrist urged caution before assuming a surge in such crimes. He pointed out that while such incidents are undeniably disturbing, there is no conclusive data to indicate a significant rise. “With the proliferation of digital media, more such cases are being reported and widely circulated. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re increasing in number,” he clarified.

When asked about the possible mindset of individuals who commit such acts, the psychiatrist emphasized the likely presence of a profound lack of empathy and remorse. He recommended psychopathological assessment in such cases to rule out or identify underlying medical or psychological conditions.

The case has also sparked concerns over how well individuals really know their partners. The psychiatrist underscored that no relationship is inherently good or bad, but that awareness of behavioral red flags is crucial. “In both personal and professional relationships, it’s important to observe patterns—excessive criticism, abusive language, and controlling behaviour are signs that shouldn’t be ignored. Conflicts are natural, but how they are handled defines the health of a relationship,” he said.

To help prevent such tragedies, he advised couples—particularly those entering arranged marriages—to seek premarital counselling. This, he said, can help both individuals understand each other better and develop healthier ways to handle differences.

The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case serves as a grim reminder of the importance of emotional awareness, compatibility, and mental health in relationships. While the crime itself is shocking, it also opens up a necessary dialogue about prevention, support systems, and the need for better tools to evaluate personal dynamics before marriage.