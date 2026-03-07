March 9 Holiday in Pudukkottai District for Thiruvapur Muthumariamman Temple Festival

The Pudukkottai district administration in Tamil Nadu has declared a local holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on March 9 in view of an important temple festival in the region.

The announcement comes at a time when the academic year 2025–26 is progressing and students across the state are preparing for their examinations. The Class 12 public examinations in Tamil Nadu have already begun and are currently underway. These examinations started on March 2 and will continue until March 26.

Following the completion of these exams, the Class 10 public examinations are scheduled to commence on March 11. Meanwhile, the examination schedule for students from Classes 1 to 9 has not yet been officially announced. Education authorities are expected to release the dates in the coming days.

During this period, district administrations occasionally declare local holidays due to regional festivals and events. The current Tamil month of Masi is known for several temple celebrations across the state, which often draw large numbers of devotees.

In Pudukkottai, the holiday has been announced in connection with the annual festival at the Thiruvapur Arulmigu Sri Muthumariamman Temple. The festival is scheduled to take place on March 9 and is expected to attract a large gathering of devotees from across the district and surrounding areas.

Considering the anticipated crowds and the significance of the event, the district administration decided to grant a local holiday to educational institutions and government offices to facilitate public participation in the celebrations.

However, to make up for the lost working day, March 19 (Saturday) has been declared a working day for schools, colleges, and government departments in the district.

Officials also clarified that the holiday will not affect any examinations that may already be scheduled on March 9. If schools or colleges have previously announced exams for that day, they will proceed according to the original timetable. Additionally, all state-level public examinations will continue as planned without any changes to the official schedule.

The decision ensures that people can participate in the temple festival while maintaining the continuity of academic and administrative activities in the district.