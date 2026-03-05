March 6 Bank Holiday or Not: Check If Banks Are Working Tomorrow

If you are planning to visit a bank on Friday, March 6, 2026, there is good news for customers. Banks across India will remain open and operate normally on this day, as there is no national or regional bank holiday scheduled.

According to the holiday calendar issued under the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays in India usually occur due to national holidays, regional festivals, or scheduled weekly offs such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Since March 6 does not fall under any of these categories, banks will function as a regular working day across the country.

Why Banks Are Open on March 6

There is no festival, public holiday, or regional observance on March 6 that requires bank closures. Major holidays in early March were mainly linked to the Holi festival, which led to bank closures on March 3 or March 4 in several states depending on regional celebrations. �

After those holidays, the banking schedule returns to normal operations.

Are Banks Closed in Any State on March 6?

No. There are no state-specific bank holidays on March 6, 2026.

Banks in all states and union territories, including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

will remain open for regular banking services.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in March 2026

Although March 6 is not a holiday, several bank holidays are scheduled later in the month due to festivals and weekends. Some of the key upcoming closures include: