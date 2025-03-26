March 27, 28 Bank Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrating two important bank holidays on March 27 and 28, marking the end of Ramadan. The holidays are in commemoration of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, two significant occurrences in the Islamic calendar.

Shab-e-Qadr: The Night of Power

March 27 is the day when Shab-e-Qadr, or the 'Night of Power,' is celebrated. It is a holy event in the Islamic faith that remembers the night the divine book Quran was initially sent to the world from heaven. It will be observed with special religious congregations and prayers.

Jumat-ul-Vida: The Last Friday of Ramadan

March 28 is Jumat-ul-Vida, the final Friday of Ramadan. It is an important day in the Islamic calendar and will be celebrated as a bank holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bank Holidays in March

Whereas banks in India remain generally shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, March has five Saturdays this year. Consequently, banks will be open on March 29, which is the fifth Saturday of the month. Nonetheless, customers are requested to verify with their respective bank branches for confirmation.

Sunday Holiday on March 30

Moreover, March 30 is a Sunday, and hence, banks will be closed on this day as well.

